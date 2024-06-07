Secretary of State Blinken to visit Middle East in bid to push Gaza ceasefire plan

Washington DC - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East next week to push a plan for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that aims to end the war, the State Department announced Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East next week to push a plan for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that aims to end the war. © Peter David Josek / POOL / AFP

Blinken, who will be paying his eighth visit to the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, will visit Israel and key US Arab partners Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar from Monday through Wednesday, the State Department said.

The US has been pushing for Hamas to accept a plan laid out a week ago by President Joe Biden that would halt fighting for at least six weeks and free hostages seized by militants on October 7.

Blinken "will emphasize the importance of Hamas accepting the proposal on the table, which is nearly identical to one Hamas endorsed last month," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The top US diplomat "will discuss how the ceasefire proposal would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians. He will underscore that it would alleviate suffering in Gaza, enable a massive surge in humanitarian assistance, and allow Palestinians to return to their neighborhoods," he said.

Miller said the plan would also "unlock the possibility of achieving calm along Israel's northern border" as tensions rise between Israel and Lebanese militants Hezbollah.

Hamas has not yet formally replied to the offer but has been critical, saying it was not a detailed, written proposal. Qatar and Egypt have been the main interlocutors, with the Qataris submitting the plan to Hamas.

In Jordan, Blinken will take part in a UN-backed conference on the humanitarian response in Gaza.