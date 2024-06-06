Biden issues stark warning in Normandy speech marking D-Day anniversary

Normandy, France - President Joe Biden on Thursday warned on the 80th anniversary of D-Day that democracy around the world was at risk, as leaders marked the 1944 landings in occupied France that helped bring about victory against Nazi Germany in World War II.

US President Joe Biden (3rd from r.) joined French President Emmanuel Macron in Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. © REUTERS

Alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden paid tribute to the tens of thousands of Allied troops who landed on the sandy beaches of Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

The 81-year-old D-Day showed the need for international alliances, in a pointed swipe at Donald Trump, who has publicly bashed organization such as NATO.

"We're living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than at any point since the end of World War II," Biden said.

"Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today," he said.

"Real alliances make us stronger – a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

Biden also vowed that, under his leadership, the US "will not walk away" from Ukraine "because if we do Ukraine will be subjugated and it will not end there".

"Ukraine's neighbors will be threatened, all of Europe will be threatened," he added, describing President Vladimir Putin as a "tyrant bent on domination".