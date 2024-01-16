South African lawyers set to file case accusing US and UK of complicity in Israeli war crimes

South Africa - South African lawyers have said they plan to pursue legal action against the United States and UK for complicity in "international crimes" committed by Israel in Gaza.

A person holds a sign reading "No Excuse for Genocide" near the International Court of Justice as judges hear South Africa's request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza. © REUTERS

A team of lawyers, led by attorney Wikus Van Rensburg, is preparing a legal case against the US and UK over their role in advancing Israel's brutal bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, in violation of international law, the Anadolu Agency reported.



The news comes after South Africa presented a landmark case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and demanding immediate action to stop the killing of Palestinian civilians.

"We hereby place the Government of the United States of America... on notice that we intend to bring legal proceedings against the US Government based on overwhelming evidence that the US Government has, and is, aiding, abetting and supporting, encouraging or providing material assistance and means to Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces ('Israel')," a group of South African attorneys wrote in a letter to the White House earlier this month.

In particular, the lawyers pointed to the Biden administration's recent authorization of a weapons and ammunition package to Israel without congressional approval, even though international law requires weapons transferred from one country to another to be "used in a manner consistent with protecting civilian lives."

"The US Government did this full knowing that thousands of innocent Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and are still being killed, by the Israeli government under the hand of its armed forces," the letter states.