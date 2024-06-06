Stanford University students arrested after occupying president's office for Gaza
Stanford, California - Police arrested over a dozen Stanford University students after they occupied the campus president's office on Wednesday to demand the school divest from Israel.
The students barricaded themselves inside university president Richard Saller's office around 5:30 AM on Wednesday, the last day of classes in the spring quarter, the Stanford Daily reported.
A few hours later, 13 students – including one Stanford Daily reporter – were arrested inside the office, while around 50 more protesters were standing outside with arms linked.
The activists were demanding the university end its investments in corporations providing support to Israel's ongoing siege of the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza as well as drop all disciplinary proceedings against student protesters.
"Stanford students have tried, repeatedly, to engage with administration through protest," the participants said in a statement shared to Instagram.
"Each time, administration has refused. The university is profiting off the genocide of Palestinians as we speak, and we refuse to be silenced."
Saller and provost Jenny Martinez said in a joint statement that students who participated in Wednesday's action would be suspended, while seniors would be prevented from graduating.
California sees growing anti-war student protest movement
The Stanford action comes amid a growing student protest movement in support of Palestinian freedom. Many of the demonstrations have experienced violent crackdowns by administrations and law enforcement.
Across the University of California system, unionized academic workers are on strike to protest the militarized responses to student demonstrations.
On Tuesday, the UC system announced a lawsuit against the United Auto Workers union – which represents the academic workers – in a bid to end the labor stoppage.
US-backed Israeli forces have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in the last eight months.
Cover photo: REUTERS