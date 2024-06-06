Stanford University students arrested after occupying president's office for Gaza

Stanford, California - Police arrested over a dozen Stanford University students after they occupied the campus president's office on Wednesday to demand the school divest from Israel .

Students organize a Gaza solidarity encampment in support of besieged Palestinians at Stanford University in California. © REUTERS

The students barricaded themselves inside university president Richard Saller's office around 5:30 AM on Wednesday, the last day of classes in the spring quarter, the Stanford Daily reported.

A few hours later, 13 students – including one Stanford Daily reporter – were arrested inside the office, while around 50 more protesters were standing outside with arms linked.

The activists were demanding the university end its investments in corporations providing support to Israel's ongoing siege of the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza as well as drop all disciplinary proceedings against student protesters.

"Stanford students have tried, repeatedly, to engage with administration through protest," the participants said in a statement shared to Instagram.

"Each time, administration has refused. The university is profiting off the genocide of Palestinians as we speak, and we refuse to be silenced."

Saller and provost Jenny Martinez said in a joint statement that students who participated in Wednesday's action would be suspended, while seniors would be prevented from graduating.