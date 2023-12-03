Israel-Gaza war: Hundreds feared dead as Israel levels residential buildings in north and south of Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel has reportedly killed hundreds of people in Gaza over the past 24 hours, with its bombing campaign reaching a new level of brutality since a truce with Hamas expired on Friday.

Israel pummeled Gaza on Sunday, destroying residential blocks in both the strip's northern and southern areas. © REUTERS

In a horrific escalation of a war that has already claimed well over 15,000 lives in the Palestinian enclave, both southern and northern Gaza were targeted with devastating airstrikes.

As of Sunday morning, the Gaza Government Media Office said over 700 people had been killed in little over 24 hours.

While these numbers cannot be independently confirmed, entire neighborhoods were flattened on Saturday and Sunday, with residential buildings struck in Khan Younis in the south and the beleaguered Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Al-Jazeera reporters said "the scale of destruction is beyond description" in Jabalia, which has been hit multiple times since Israel began its assault in response to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 people and led to the taking of more than 250 hostages.

A week-long ceasefire in which 110 Hamas captives were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons ended on Friday.