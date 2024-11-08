UN probe says women and children comprise the majority of Gaza war dead

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN on Friday condemned the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza , with women and children comprising nearly 70% of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.

A young Palestinian girl reacts in the courtyard of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the bodies of victims were transported there, following an Israeli strike that hit a school-turned-shelter in the Al-Shati refugee camp on Thursday. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

In a fresh report, slammed by Israel, the United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) detailed a raft of violations of international law since Hamas's deadly October 7 attack in Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

Many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possibly even "genocide," it warned, demanding international efforts to prevent "atrocity crimes" and ensure accountability.

"Civilians in Gaza have borne the brunt of the attacks, including through the initial 'complete siege' of Gaza by Israeli forces," the UN said.

"Conduct by Israeli forces has caused unprecedented levels of killings, death, injury, starvation, illness, and disease."

It pointed to "the Israeli government’s continuing unlawful failures to allow, facilitate and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and repeated mass displacement."

Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva "categorically" rejected the report, decrying "the inherent obsession of OHCHR with the demonization of Israel".

Friday's report also found that Hamas and other armed groups had committed widespread violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including seizing hostages, killings, torture, and sexual violence.