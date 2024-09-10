Israel targets Congress members in bid to kill South Africa's ICJ genocide case

Washington DC - Israel is lobbying members of US Congress in an attempt to shut down South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A demonstrator in a keffiyeh raises a Palestinian flag and an image of the late South African President Nelson Mandela during a rally outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. © Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP

Axios obtained an Israeli foreign ministry cable confirming that the apartheid state is targeting American politicians in an effort to pressure South Africa against continuing legal proceedings before the UN top court.

"We are asking you to immediately work with lawmakers on the federal and state level, with governors and Jewish organizations to put pressure on South Africa to change its policy towards Israel and to make clear that continuing their current actions like supporting Hamas and pushing anti-Israeli moves in international courts will come with a heavy price," the classified cable read.

The strategies Israel has floated to its diplomats include:

requesting members of Congress to issue public statements condemning South Africa's actions and threatening to suspend trade relations

urging American lawmakers and Jewish organizations to threaten South African diplomats with consequences if there is no policy change

campaigning for federal and state legislation against South Africa

lobbying for state legislature hearings on South African policy towards Israel



Israel has repeatedly denied mounting accusations of genocide and war crimes from UN experts, academics, human rights organizations, and eyewitnesses.