Biden condemns "sexual violence of Hamas"

Boston, Massachusetts - President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned what he said was sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel, claims that the Palestinian militants deny.

Biden also called for Hamas to release female hostages it is still holding in Gaza, saying the group's refusal to free them had led to the breakdown of a truce with Israel.

"The world can’t just look away at what’s going on," Biden said at a campaign event in Boston.

"It’s on all of us – government, international organizations, civil society, and businesses -- to forcefully condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation."

Campaigners in Israel have derided what they see as a muted international response to gender-based violence during the attack.

Hamas in a statement Monday rejected accusations of rape and sexual violence as "unfounded lies."