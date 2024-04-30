UN warns Israeli offensive in Rafah would be "unbearable" as Netanyahu vows to attack

Gaza - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Israel not to invade southern Gaza's Rafah city after the Israeli prime minister said an offensive would go forward regardless of a pending hostage deal with Hamas.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Israel not to invade southern Gaza's Rafah city. © MOHAMMAD HANNON / AFP

With the war roiling the region, international outrage mounting over the human toll, and mediators ramping up diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis and reach a truce, Guterres implored Israel not to go ahead with its operation.



"A military assault on Rafah would be an unbearable escalation, killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee," the secretary-general told reporters.

Such an operation "would have a devastating impact on Palestinians in Gaza, with serious repercussions on the occupied West Bank and across the wider region," he added.

"All members of the Security Council, and many other governments, have clearly expressed their opposition to such an operation. I appeal for all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to prevent it."

The latest Guterres warning follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise that the Israeli army will launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip's far-southern city of Rafah "with or without" a truce deal being agreed with Hamas.