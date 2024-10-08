Uncommitted Movement comes out against Trump – but shies away from Harris endorsement

Washington DC - Democrat Kamala Harris got a potential boost Tuesday after a pro- Palestinian group threatening to draw votes from her in swing state Michigan came out strongly against her Republican opponent Donald Trump .

The Uncommitted Movement stopped short of explicitly endorsing Harris, but warned in a video on social media that "it can get worse" under Trump.

One of the group's co-founders, Lexi Zeidan, said voters should consider "the better antiwar approach" rather than "who is the better candidate."



The Harris campaign is worried about losing votes in places like Michigan, where anger among the state's large Arab American community over the White House's support for Israel's relentless assault on Gaza – and now Lebanon – has threatened to narrow already thin margins for Democrats.

The Uncommitted shift to openly opposing Trump, who is close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will come as some relief to Harris, the vice president.

However, Abandon Harris, another group of anti-war voters, has endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein, potentially turning her into a spoiler that could push swing states decided by just a few thousand votes in favor of Trump.