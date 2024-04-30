University of Texas students face mass arrest in militarized crackdown on Palestine protests
Austin, Texas - Law enforcement deployed tear gas and flash-bang grenades on protesters at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) on Monday as students continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli siege.
"Free Palestine!" and "Whose lawn? Our lawn!" students chanted as they gathered on campus to demand UT divest from weapons manufacturers supplying arms to Israel.
The UT police department issued a dispersal notice on Monday afternoon, saying the students' conduct violated Texas Penal Code obstruction and trespass restrictions.
Videos circulating on social media show police, backed by state troopers in riot gear, encircling the encampment and using pepper spray on students.
Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott – a self-proclaimed free speech champion – celebrated law enforcement's actions on X, writing, "No encampments will be allowed. Instead, arrests are being made."
At least 100 people had been arrested by the end of the day, according to the Daily Texan.
"I had no idea this absolute monstrosity of a response was what was on the horizon," physics grad student Bethany Epstein told the university newspaper.
"We are facing a small fraction of everything Palestinians have been facing since October, so it’s vital that we keep some perspective here," she added. "Fundamentally, this is a protest – it’s not about us."
University of Texas students stand strong despite crackdown
The violent crackdown followed a string of arrests last Wednesday, which saw law enforcement – some on horseback – arrest dozens of students at Abbott's behest.
The militarized response to the demonstrations has sparked widespread outrage across campus, including from at least 500 faculty members who say they now have "no confidence" in President Jay Hartzell.
"The President has shown himself to be unresponsive to urgent faculty, staff, and student concerns. He has violated our trust. The University is no longer a safe and welcoming place for the diverse community of students and scholars who until now have called this campus home," the faculty wrote in a letter, ordering all charges and disciplinary actions against protesting students to be dropped.
A group of 185 progressive and social justice organizations on Monday also sent a letter decrying the suppression of student protests nationwide.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza continues to mount as its besieged population faces mass starvation and famine.
The International Court of Justice earlier this year ruled there is a "plausible" case Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
The US government has responded by cutting off funding for a vital UN aid agency serving Palestinian refugees, sending billions more in military aid to Israel, and seeking to obstruct international legal efforts to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their actions.
Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP