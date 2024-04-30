University of Texas students face mass arrest in militarized crackdown on Palestine protests

Austin, Texas - Law enforcement deployed tear gas and flash-bang grenades on protesters at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) on Monday as students continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli siege .

Texas State troopers flood the University of Texas at Austin campus during pro-Palestinian protests against the Israeli onslaught on Gaza. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

"Free Palestine!" and "Whose lawn? Our lawn!" students chanted as they gathered on campus to demand UT divest from weapons manufacturers supplying arms to Israel.



The UT police department issued a dispersal notice on Monday afternoon, saying the students' conduct violated Texas Penal Code obstruction and trespass restrictions.

Videos circulating on social media show police, backed by state troopers in riot gear, encircling the encampment and using pepper spray on students.

Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott – a self-proclaimed free speech champion – celebrated law enforcement's actions on X, writing, "No encampments will be allowed. Instead, arrests are being made."

At least 100 people had been arrested by the end of the day, according to the Daily Texan.

"I had no idea this absolute monstrosity of a response was what was on the horizon," physics grad student Bethany Epstein told the university newspaper.

"We are facing a small fraction of everything Palestinians have been facing since October, so it’s vital that we keep some perspective here," she added. "Fundamentally, this is a protest – it’s not about us."