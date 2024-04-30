White House opposes International Criminal Court probe into Israel's war on Gaza

Washington DC - The White House on Monday said it opposes the International Criminal Court's investigation into Israel's war on Gaza, which is expected to result in arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US opposes an International Criminal Court probe into Israel led by Chief prosecutor Karim Khan. © Collage: REUTERS & Luis ACOSTA / AFP

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington did "not support" the investigations and "we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction."



Jean-Pierre was asked whether potential arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials could torpedo the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Asked several times, she stuck to her short answer and said: "I'll leave it at that."

Israeli media had previously reported that Netanyahu feared that Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan could issue international arrest warrants for him, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi this week.