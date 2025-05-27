US and Israel-backed foundation says it started Gaza aid distribution as UN slams "distraction"

Gaza City, Gaza - The deeply controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by Israel and the US, says it has started distributing its first aid supplies in the devastated Gaza Strip.

The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humantarian Foundation said it had begun distributing aid in Gaza, without offering details of its operations. © via REUTERS

The foundation did not disclose how much aid had been distributed but published photos of residents leaving with packages, according to reports in the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media had reported delays in the opening of a distribution center due to "logistical difficulties," which also postponed the start of the new aid system introduced by the Israeli government.

The Israeli news site ynet reported, citing government officials, that this was the main distribution center for aid and the first of several expected to begin operations, but no specific details were given.

Israel has blocked the entry of all aid into Gaza, but amid deafening accusations of war crimes and genocide, it has allowed a trickle of trucks to enter the territory for the first time since March.

However, the UN and most established aid organizations have criticized the plan to rely on the GHF – an opaque, newly-created organization created by Israel and the US. Experts warn it will force Palestinians to travel long distances, potentially exposing them to more Israeli attacks, as well as further weaponizing aid amid mass starvation.

The executive director of the GHF, Jake Wood, earlier announced his resignation from the foundation, saying that it threatened the "humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence."