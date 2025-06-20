US moves another aircraft carrier closer to Middle East as Israel and Iran trade strikes

Washington DC - The USS Gerald R. Ford will depart for Europe next week, a Navy official said Friday, placing a third American aircraft carrier in closer proximity to the Middle East as Israel and Iran trade strikes.

Israel launched an unprecedented air campaign against Iran last week, and US President Donald Trump has said he is weighing whether to join Israel in the fight.

"The Gerald Ford carrier strike group will depart Norfolk (Virginia) the morning of June 24 for a regularly scheduled deployment to the US European Command area of responsibility," the Navy official said.

The US Carl Vinson carrier strike group has been operating in the Middle East since earlier this year, taking part in an air campaign against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

And a US defense official has confirmed that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ordered the Nimitz carrier strike group to the Middle East, saying it was "to sustain our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel."

Trump said Thursday he will decide whether to join Israel's strikes on Iran within the next two weeks, citing a chance of negotiations to end the conflict.

That deadline comes after a tense few days in which the US president publicly mulled hitting Iran and said that Tehran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was an "easy target."