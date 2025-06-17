Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Tucker Carlson after Trump jabs him over Iran criticism

MAGA Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) and Tucker Carlson (l.) have joined forces to oppose President Donald Trump's stance on Iran. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent days, Carlson has made it clear on his show, in interviews, and on social media that he is not supportive of Trump and other MAGA allies pushing the US to get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

His dissent appeared to get the president's attention, as Trump shared a post to Truth Social on Monday, writing, "Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, 'IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'"

Greene, who recently shared similar criticisms of the administration's stance on Iran, responded to Trump and praised Carlson as one of her "favorite people" who "unapologetically believes the same things I do."

"If we don't fight for our own country and our own people, then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren," MTG argued. "And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction.

"That's not kooky. That's what millions of Americans voted for," she added. "It's what we believe is America First."