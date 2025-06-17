Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Tucker Carlson after Trump jabs him over Iran criticism
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came to Tucker Carlson's defense after President Donald Trump insulted the right-wing commentator.
In recent days, Carlson has made it clear on his show, in interviews, and on social media that he is not supportive of Trump and other MAGA allies pushing the US to get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
His dissent appeared to get the president's attention, as Trump shared a post to Truth Social on Monday, writing, "Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, 'IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'"
Greene, who recently shared similar criticisms of the administration's stance on Iran, responded to Trump and praised Carlson as one of her "favorite people" who "unapologetically believes the same things I do."
"If we don't fight for our own country and our own people, then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren," MTG argued. "And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction.
"That's not kooky. That's what millions of Americans voted for," she added. "It's what we believe is America First."
Laura Loomer calls out Tucker Carlson
Greene and Carlson's criticisms come after Israel and Iran began firing missile strikes at each other last week. Earlier on Sunday, President Trump said "it's possible" that the US, a strong ally of Israel, may get involved in the conflict.
Since she was elected to office, MTG has built a reputation for being one of Trump's most ardent supporters in the House and has very rarely opposed his policies.
Carlson, on the other hand, has criticized Trump in the past. A defamation lawsuit in 2023 against his former employer, Fox News, revealed Carlson had sent text messages to his colleagues admitting that though he supported the president on air, behind the scenes, he "passionately" hated him.
Greene and Carlson's current stance has caused a rift within the MAGA world, as they are minority voices in a sea of fans that have chosen to agree with Trump, seeming to willfully abandon the ideals of his "America First" campaign promises.
Far-right commentator Laura Loomer said in an X post on Sunday that MAGA should "stop pretending" Carlson is "a true Trump supporter," pointing out that he "never publicly apologized" for the text message scandal. She also accused him of taking money from the Qatari Royal family, which he has denied.
In a post on Monday, Loomer claimed Trump was "officially done" with Carlson, adding his reputation "just imploded because he decided to sell out to shady Arabs who bought his mouth."
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP