US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier following repairs

Gaza - The US has resumed aid deliveries to Gaza from a temporary pier, the American military said Saturday, after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port.

A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip. © U.S. Army Central/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

"Today at approximately 10:30 am (Gaza time) US Central Command (USCENTCOM) began delivery of humanitarian assistance ashore in Gaza. Today, a total of approximately 492 metric tons (~1.1 million pounds) of much needed humanitarian assistance was delivered to the people of Gaza," CENTCOM said on social media platform X.



"No US military personnel went ashore in Gaza," the military command in the Middle East added.

Gaza has been devastated by a brutal Israeli bombardment and invasion now entering its ninth month, uprooting the coastal territory's population and leaving them in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

More than two million pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier last month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.

The pier was repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and reestablished on Friday.