Israeli settlers torch another Gaza-bound aid truck in West Bank
Kokhav Hashahar, West Bank - Israel's military said Friday that "dozens of Israeli civilians" set fire the previous evening to an aid truck in the occupied West Bank headed for besieged Gaza.
Local media reported that Israeli settlers were behind the attack, which the army said injured the driver as well as Israeli soldiers.
The incident took place near Kokhav Hashahar, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.
According to the army, Israeli soldiers intervened to "separate the Israeli civilians from the attacked Israeli driver" and provided medical assistance.
The group then "responded with violence", and three Israeli soldiers were "lightly injured", the army said, condemning "all forms of violence against its soldiers and security forces."
On Monday, dozens of people blocked and vandalized a convoy of aid trucks driving to the Gaza Strip.
Israeli media identified them as part of a far-right group opposed to allowing aid into Gaza.
The trucks were attacked in Israel, shortly after passing through the Tarqumiya checkpoint from the West Bank.
Images posted on social media show Israeli soldiers watching on as the attackers destroy the aid.
Gaza faces humanitarian crisis amid Israeli siege
The latest incident comes just hours after the army said on Thursday that the Tarqumia and Beitunia checkpoints "now also function as inspection points for aid" destined for Gaza.
Jordanian authorities said "Israeli extremists" in the West Bank attacked two aid convoys sent on May 1 from Jordan and another convoy of 35 trucks sent on May 7.
Israel has waged a brutal assault on the people of Gaza for over seven months, turning the entire occupied territory into a humanitarian disaster zone.
Despite the United Nations warning of looming famine, Israeli authorities have severely limited much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Very little aid has made it through Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, and Rafah crossing has been completely shut since Israeli troops took control of the area last week.
Israel has killed more than 35,303 Palestinians since October, according to data provided by the territory's health ministry.
Cover photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP