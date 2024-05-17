Israeli settlers torch another Gaza-bound aid truck in West Bank

Israel's military said "dozens of Israeli civilians" set fire Thursday evening to an aid truck in the occupied West Bank headed for besieged Gaza.

Kokhav Hashahar, West Bank - Israel's military said Friday that "dozens of Israeli civilians" set fire the previous evening to an aid truck in the occupied West Bank headed for besieged Gaza.

Israeli soldiers open a gate at the Erez crossing between Israel and Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip during a humanitarian aid delivery operation.
Israeli soldiers open a gate at the Erez crossing between Israel and Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip during a humanitarian aid delivery operation.  © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Local media reported that Israeli settlers were behind the attack, which the army said injured the driver as well as Israeli soldiers.

The incident took place near Kokhav Hashahar, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

According to the army, Israeli soldiers intervened to "separate the Israeli civilians from the attacked Israeli driver" and provided medical assistance.

New details of Key Bridge disaster emerge as investigators reveal cargo ship's problems
Accidents New details of Key Bridge disaster emerge as investigators reveal cargo ship's problems

The group then "responded with violence", and three Israeli soldiers were "lightly injured", the army said, condemning "all forms of violence against its soldiers and security forces."

On Monday, dozens of people blocked and vandalized a convoy of aid trucks driving to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media identified them as part of a far-right group opposed to allowing aid into Gaza.

The trucks were attacked in Israel, shortly after passing through the Tarqumiya checkpoint from the West Bank.

Images posted on social media show Israeli soldiers watching on as the attackers destroy the aid.

Gaza faces humanitarian crisis amid Israeli siege

A worker clears spilled goods after settlers attacked trailer trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza on the Israeli side of the Tarqumiyah crossing with the occupied West Bank.
A worker clears spilled goods after settlers attacked trailer trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza on the Israeli side of the Tarqumiyah crossing with the occupied West Bank.  © OREN ZIV / AFP

The latest incident comes just hours after the army said on Thursday that the Tarqumia and Beitunia checkpoints "now also function as inspection points for aid" destined for Gaza.

Jordanian authorities said "Israeli extremists" in the West Bank attacked two aid convoys sent on May 1 from Jordan and another convoy of 35 trucks sent on May 7.

Israel has waged a brutal assault on the people of Gaza for over seven months, turning the entire occupied territory into a humanitarian disaster zone.

Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Despite the United Nations warning of looming famine, Israeli authorities have severely limited much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Very little aid has made it through Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, and Rafah crossing has been completely shut since Israeli troops took control of the area last week.

Israel has killed more than 35,303 Palestinians since October, according to data provided by the territory's health ministry.

Cover photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: