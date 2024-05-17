Israeli settlers torch another Gaza-bound aid truck in West Bank

Kokhav Hashahar, West Bank - Israel's military said Friday that "dozens of Israeli civilians" set fire the previous evening to an aid truck in the occupied West Bank headed for besieged Gaza .

Israeli soldiers open a gate at the Erez crossing between Israel and Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip during a humanitarian aid delivery operation. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Local media reported that Israeli settlers were behind the attack, which the army said injured the driver as well as Israeli soldiers.



The incident took place near Kokhav Hashahar, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

According to the army, Israeli soldiers intervened to "separate the Israeli civilians from the attacked Israeli driver" and provided medical assistance.

The group then "responded with violence", and three Israeli soldiers were "lightly injured", the army said, condemning "all forms of violence against its soldiers and security forces."

On Monday, dozens of people blocked and vandalized a convoy of aid trucks driving to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media identified them as part of a far-right group opposed to allowing aid into Gaza.

The trucks were attacked in Israel, shortly after passing through the Tarqumiya checkpoint from the West Bank.

Images posted on social media show Israeli soldiers watching on as the attackers destroy the aid.