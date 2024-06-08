Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza assault after Israeli hostage rescue

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "Israel does not surrender to terrorism" after troops on Saturday rescued four hostages alive who were held by militants in the Gaza Strip .

Former hostage Almog Meir Jan is escorted by Israeli military forces after his release. © REUTERS

Israel's army earlier named the rescued hostages as Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.



Netanyahu said that his security forces "have proven that Israel does not surrender to terrorism."

All four were kidnapped by Hamas militants from the Nova music festival on October 7, the military said in a statement.

The four had been taken to hospital and were in "good medical condition," it added.

Speaking after the operation in the situation room, Netanyahu said: "We will not let go until we complete the mission and return all our hostages home – both the living and the dead."

Netanyahu's office also released a video of him speaking with Argamani on a mobile telephone.

She said she was "very excited" to return home, adding: "I haven't spoken Hebrew in such a long time."

Netanyahu told her: "We didn't give up on you for one moment."