US sanctions Israeli West Bank NGO for settler violence as Netanyahu fires back

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday announced new sanctions on West Bank settlers over violence against Palestinians, urging greater accountability efforts by its ally Israel , which responded with anger to the move.

The sanctions were announced on the same day that Israel launched a wide-scale attack on the West Bank that it said killed nine Palestinian fighters, despite warnings by President Joe Biden's administration against expanding the war in Gaza.



"Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel's security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"It is critical that the government of Israel hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence against civilians in the West Bank," he said.

The latest sanction targets included Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli group that has supported the unauthorized settler outpost of Meitarim Farm in the south Hebron Hills.

Volunteers from the group earlier this year fenced off a village whose 250 Palestinian residents had all been forced to leave, the State Department said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who relies on support from far-right politicians who advocate for the establishment of new settlements on Palestinian land, denounced the move.

"Israel views with utmost severity the imposition of sanctions on citizens of Israel. The issue is in a pointed discussion with the US," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Hashomer Yosh's website, using the biblical name for the West Bank, says the group helps "various farmers throughout Judea and Samaria, who bravely protect our lands and stand strong in the face of economic difficulties and frequent agricultural crime."

The Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.