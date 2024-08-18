Hamas accuses Israeli PM Netanyahu of "obstructing" Gaza truce talks

Doha, Qatar - Hamas on Sunday again accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "obstructing an agreement" for a truce and hostage exchange in Gaza.

Hamas on Sunday again accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "obstructing an agreement" for a truce and hostage exchange in Gaza. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement following the latest round of talks in Qatar that Netanyahu was "fully responsible for thwarting the efforts of the mediators, obstructing an agreement, and (bears) full responsibility for the lives" of hostages in Gaza.



Following two days of talks in Doha between US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, the US submitted a new compromise proposal on Friday.

According to Hamas, the proposal "responds to Netanyahu's conditions, especially his rejection of a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing to occupy the Netzarim junction, the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi corridor."

The latter two places are seen by Israel as important for preventing the flow of any weapons into the Gaza Strip, while the Netzarim junction sits at a strategic point between northern and southern Gaza.

Netanyahu "also set new conditions in the prisoner exchange file and retreated from other items, which prevents the completion of the exchange deal," Hamas said.

The Israeli premier had earlier denounced the militant group for being "obstinate" and not sending a delegation to the talks, saying Hamas, not Israel, should be under pressure.