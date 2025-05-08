US State Department announces new efforts to spearhead aid to Gaza amid Israeli blockade

Washington DC - The US said Thursday that a new foundation will soon announce plans for aid to Gaza , sidelining the United Nations as Israel's two-month blockade brings severe shortages to the war-battered territory.

Palestinians queue for a portion of hot food distributed by a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday. © Eyad BABA / AFP

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the foundation was non-governmental and would make an announcement "shortly," without offering further details.

"We welcome moves to quickly get urgent food aid into Gaza... in a way that the food aid actually gets to those to whom it's intended," Bruce told reporters.

"It cannot fall into the hands of terrorists such as Hamas."

Israel has imposed a blockade for two months on Gaza, leading UN agencies and other humanitarian groups to warn of dwindling supplies of everything from fuel to medicine to the territory of 2.4 million Palestinians.

Israel denies that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding and has vowed to ramp up pressure further on Hamas. The Israeli military has already leveled most of the territory's buildings following militants' unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel has long criticized the involvement of the United Nations, seeing it as biased, and has banned the work of the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees.