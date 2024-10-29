US voices concern on "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed children

Washington DC - The US on Tuesday voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

Palestinians sit next to the body of a relative as they look at the rubble of their building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. © AFP

"We are deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life in this incident. This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, pointing to "reports of two dozen children killed" in the bombing that destroyed the five-story block in Beit Lahia.

"We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask what happened here," Miller said.

Miller stopped short of announcing any immediate actions against Israel, which relies on US military and diplomatic support, but reiterated a US call for a negotiated end to Israel's unrelenting assault on Gaza that began after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The "tragic cost to civilians" in the latest strike "is another reminder of why we need to see into this war," Miller said.

"We are a year into the government of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, and Israel has decimated Hamas's military capabilities, it has decimated Hamas leadership, it has through its military action ensured that Hamas does not have the ability to repeat the attacks of October 7," Miller said.