Gaza rescuers forced to halt work after Israel reportedly threatens to "bomb and kill" crew

Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said Thursday it could no longer provide first responder services in the north of the territory, accusing Israeli forces of threatening to "bomb and kill" its crews.

Since October 6, the Israeli military has mounted a sweeping air and land assault on northern Gaza. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Since October 6, the Israeli military has mounted a sweeping air and land assault on northern Gaza, initially focused on the Jabalia area, describing it as an operation aimed at preventing Hamas militants from regrouping.

"We are unable to provide humanitarian services to citizens in the northern governorate of the Gaza Strip due to threats from Israeli occupation forces, who have threatened to kill and bomb our teams if they remain inside Jabalia camp," said Mahmud Bassal, the agency's spokesman.

First responders had been "targeted" on several occasions, leaving "several members injured, and others are left bleeding on the streets with no one able to rescue them", he told AFP.

Bassal published a photograph of a burnt truck on social media, saying it was "the only civil defense vehicle in the northern Gaza Strip governorate," which includes Gaza City.

The truck, he said, was "targeted by the Israeli army" in the northern city of Beit Lahia, just north of Jabalia and near Gaza's northern border with Israel.

The Israeli army said it was conducting operations in the Jabalia area and had "eliminated dozens of terrorists".

Military activity in adjacent Beit Lahia has also forced Palestinians to flee, including Raghib Hamuda, who moved his family to Gaza City after Israeli forces issued calls for the evacuation of a shelter last week.

"The military bulldozers demolished the school after evacuating all the displaced people," he told AFP by phone, adding his family faced "checkpoints and gunfire along the way" to Gaza City, where they found shelter in another school.

"The shelling is intense, and the army has demolished dozens of houses," he said.