Israeli army kills Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza military operation

Gaza - The Israeli army said Thursday it was "checking" whether Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed during a military operation in Gaza, in what would be the latest in a string of militant leaders' deaths.

A brief military statement did not provide details of the specific operation or when it was conducted, but said Sinwar may have been one of three slain Palestinian militants.

During "operations in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were eliminated", and Israeli defense agencies "are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," it said.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area," the military added.

An Israeli security official told AFP that the military was conducting a DNA test on a militant's body to confirm whether it was Sinwar.

Later Thursday, the Israeli police and military said one of several tests being conducted to identify Sinwar had been completed while other examinations were ongoing.