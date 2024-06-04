White House reveals whether it will sanction ICC over Gaza arrest warrants

Washington DC - The US government "strongly opposes" slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after its chief prosecutor sparked outrage among some in Washington by applying for arrest warrants for top Israeli as well as Hamas officials over the war on Gaza .

The White House has revealed it does not plan to sanction the International Criminal Court, located in The Hague, Netherlands. © REUTERS

The White House said Monday that while Washington was "deeply concerned about the ICC Prosecutor's heedless rush to apply for arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials," at the same time the government "opposes the imposition of sanctions against the ICC, its personnel, its judges, or those who assist its work."



ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced last month that he was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes.

Khan also requested arrest warrants against three top Hamas officials, accusing the leaders of the Palestinian group of responsibility in a range of atrocities.

Washington's statement comes after a draft bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives to provide for sanctions and visa restrictions against foreign persons supporting the ICC's efforts to carry out certain investigations and prosecutions.

"There are more effective ways to defend Israel, preserve U.S. positions on the ICC, and promote international justice and accountability," the White House said.

The statement went on to say that "the Administration stands ready to work with the Congress on those options."