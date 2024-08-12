Hamas demands implementation of Biden truce plan as Gazans flee Israeli attacks

Gaza - Hamas on Sunday urged Gaza mediators to implement a truce plan presented by US President Joe Biden instead of holding more talks, as Palestinians fled a new Israeli military operation.

Hamas, under new political leader Yahya Sinwar (l.), is urging Israel to implement a ceasefire plan announced in May by US President Joe Biden (r.). © Collage: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

The statement from the Palestinian group came a day after one of the deadliest reported Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip in more than 10 months of war.



International mediators had invited Israel and Hamas to resume talks towards a long-sought truce and hostage-release deal, after the fighting in Gaza and the Israeli killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders sparked fears of a wider conflict.

Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of prolonging the Gaza assault for political gain, has accepted the invitation from the US, Qatar, and Egypt for a round of talks planned for Thursday.

Hamas said Sunday it wanted the implementation of a truce plan laid out by Biden on May 31 and later endorsed by the UN Security Council, "rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals." The plan has since been backed by France, Germany, and the UK.

Hamas "demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the (Israeli) occupation to comply," it said.

Unveiling the plan, Biden had called it a three-phase "roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages" and said it was an Israeli proposal. Mediation efforts since then have failed to produce an agreement.

Hamas on Tuesday named its Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar to succeed slain political leader and truce negotiator Ismail Haniyeh, killed July 31 in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not claimed responsibility.

Haniyeh's killing, just hours after Israel assassinated the military chief of Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut, spurred renewed diplomatic efforts to avert a wider war in the Middle East.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza's main city already ravaged by months of bombardment and battles, AFP journalists said hundreds of Palestinians had fled northern neighborhoods after Israel issued fresh evacuation orders.

The military dropped leaflets and sent mobile phone messages warning of "dangerous combat" in Al-Jalaa district and telling Palestinian residents to leave the area, which until Sunday had been designated a humanitarian safe zone.

Similar evacuation orders have preceded major military incursions, often forcing Palestinians displaced numerous times to pack up and leave.