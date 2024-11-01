WHO "deeply concerned" about rising Israeli attacks on Lebanon healthcare

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it is deeply concerned about Israeli attacks hitting healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon.

Civilians and rescue teams work together to clear the rubble and search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

"We are really, really concerned, deeply concerned, about the rising attacks on health workers and the facilities in Lebanon, and we are again and again and again emphasizing that healthcare is not a target; health workers are not a target," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a media briefing in Geneva.

The WHO records attacks on healthcare but does not attribute blame.

"Overall we've had 55 attacks verified, but the Ministry of Health is reporting that there are much higher numbers, as many workers are being killed and injured while off duty – and this matters because health systems are already overstretched," said Harris.

"Health workers are already overworked and displaced. So we are continuing to lose health workers at the very time when they are needed most.

