Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Q: Knock, knock.

A: Who's there?

Q: Theodore.

A: Theodore who?

Q: Theodore wasn't open, so I knocked.

Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024.
Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024.  © Unsplash/Henry & Co.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Henry & Co.

