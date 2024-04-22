Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is knocking down the door with laughs. Here's a funny to start your week off right.
Joke of the Day
Q: Knock, knock.
A: Who's there?
Q: Theodore.
A: Theodore who?
Q: Theodore wasn't open, so I knocked.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Henry & Co.