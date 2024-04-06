Joke of the Day for April 6, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you get when you cover a kitten in chocolate?
Answer: A Kitty-Kat bar.
