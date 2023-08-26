Joke of the Day for August 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week, Caturday! Here's a kitty-filled funny to kick your weekend off with some smiles.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do kittens wear?
Answer: Diapurrs.
