Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is bringing beads, flowers, freedom, and laughs! Here's a stately funny to make you chuckle this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What was the hippie's wife called?

Answer: Mississippi.

Today's Joke of the Day is bringing some hippie love and laughs.
