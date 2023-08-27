Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is bringing beads, flowers, freedom, and laughs! Here's a stately funny to make you chuckle this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the hippie's wife called?
Answer: Mississippi.
