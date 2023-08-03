Joke of the Day for August 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is ballin'! Here's betting this funny will have you high rolling in laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why couldn't the basketball leave the casino?
Answer: Because he was on a roll!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Ruslan Ruslan & Kaysha