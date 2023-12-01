Joke of the Day for December 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a a stick of silly. Here's a funny to help you spread the smiles around.

Answer: Because they are always spreading it.

Question: Why shouldn't you tell gossip to a stick of butter?

