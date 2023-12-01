Joke of the Day for December 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a a stick of silly. Here's a funny to help you spread the smiles around.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you tell gossip to a stick of butter?
Answer: Because they are always spreading it.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sorin Gheorghita