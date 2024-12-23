Joke of the Day for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off Christmas Week! Here's a holiday funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the Christmas tree say to its crush?

Answer: "I'm pining for you."

