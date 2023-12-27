Joke of the Day for December 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a hysterical historical funny. Here's one to fight away the post-holiday blues.
Joke of the Day
Question: What were potato fighters called in the Roman Colosseum?
Answer: Gladi-taters.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/David Köhler & Hai Nguyen