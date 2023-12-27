Joke of the Day for December 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a hysterical historical funny. Here's one to fight away the post-holiday blues.

Joke of the Day

Question: What were potato fighters called in the Roman Colosseum?

Answer: Gladi-taters.

Today's Joke of the Day is a Roman treat.  © Collage: Unsplash/David Köhler & Hai Nguyen

