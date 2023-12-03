Joke of the Day for December 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is building up the sillies. Here's a funny to make your Sunday soar.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why don't comedians tell jokes about roofs?
Answer: They always go over people's heads.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mitchel Lensink