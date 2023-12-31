Joke of the Day for December 31, 2023: Get your funny on for New Year's Eve
Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Day is here to crack you up before the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2024.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a cow’s favorite holiday?
Answer: Moo Year’s Eve.
