Joke of the Day for December 31, 2023: Get your funny on for New Year's Eve

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Day is here to crack you up before the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2024.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a cow’s favorite holiday?

Answer: Moo Year’s Eve.

Happy New's Year's Eve!
Happy New's Year's Eve!  © Collage: Unsplash/Myriam Zilles & Jean Carlo Emer

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

