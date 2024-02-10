Joke of the Day for February 10, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the week's grand finale: Caturday. Here's a kitty silly to give you a Saturday smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the kitten so hard to get along with?

Answer: Because it had a cattitude.

