Joke of the Day for February 10, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the week's grand finale: Caturday. Here's a kitty silly to give you a Saturday smile.
Question: Why was the kitten so hard to get along with?
Answer: Because it had a cattitude.
