Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day
Today's Joke of the Day will have you feeling warm and toasty for Valentine's Day! Here's a lovely funny to butter up your boo and fill your holiday with laughs. Pass this on to someone you love today!
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one piece of toast say to the other piece on Valentine’s Day?
Answer: "You’re my butter half."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Rinck Content Studio & Vicky Ng