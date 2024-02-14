Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day

Today's Joke of the Day will have you feeling warm and toasty for Valentine's Day! Here's a lovely funny to butter up your boo and fill your holiday with laughs. Pass this on to someone you love today!

Joke of the Day

Question: What did one piece of toast say to the other piece on Valentine’s Day?

Answer: "You’re my butter half."

Today's Joke of the Day will butter you up for Valentine's Day.  © Collage: Unsplash/Rinck Content Studio & Vicky Ng

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

