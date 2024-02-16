Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a funny fit for a pop star!

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did Adele cross the road?

Answer: To say, "Hello from the other side!"

Today's Joke of the Day is a hit... by Adele!
Today's Joke of the Day is a hit... by Adele!  © Unsplash/Abhijith Venugopal

