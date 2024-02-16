Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a funny fit for a pop star! Here's one to have you singing with laughs.

Answer: To say, "Hello from the other side!"

Question: Why did Adele cross the road?

