Joke of the Night for February 21, 2024: Get your nightly funny on
Today's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of silly to make you chuckle to sleep.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the night decide to go to college?
Answer: Because it wanted to be brighter.
