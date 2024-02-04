Joke of the Day for February 4, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a sporty silly! Here's one to give your laughs a slam dunk(in).
Joke of the Day
Question: Which fast food chain is the most likely to win a basketball tournament?
Answer: Dunkin' Donuts.
