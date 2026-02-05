Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a snowy silly! Here's a seasonal laugh for the winter weather.

Joke of the Day

What cakes do snowmen love best?

Ones with lots of icing.

Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly.

