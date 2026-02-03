Joke of the Day for February 3, 2026: A fishy funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a fishy funny! Here's one that will have you catching some laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do fishermen do when they want to relax on the couch?
Net fish and chill.
