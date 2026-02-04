Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a funny that's out-of-this-word! Here's a spacey silly to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Day
Why don't people put planetariums in their houses?
The cost is astronomical.
