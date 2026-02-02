Joke of the Night for February 2, 2026: A chilly silly
Brr! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a chilly silly for the winter season. Here's one to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why don’t penguins like talking to strangers?
