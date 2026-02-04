Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a cheeky silly. Here's a funny to make you dance with some laughter!

How did the two chickens slow dance?

Joke of the Night for January 31, 2026: A cat laugh for Caturday

Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

