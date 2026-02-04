Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a cheeky silly. Here's a funny to make you dance with some laughter!
Joke of the Day
How did the two chickens slow dance?
Chick to chick.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Toni Cuenca