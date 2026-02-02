Joke of the Day for February 2, 2026: A stinking silly
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a smelly silly! Here's one that's stinking funny to start your week off with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Why don't skunks tell jokes?
They always stink.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dan Meyers