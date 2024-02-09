Joke of the Day for February 9, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is sailing away with the sillies! Here's one that's paddling some laughs to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did rowing become such a popular sport?
Answer: Because it's oar-some!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Morgan McKnight