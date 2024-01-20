Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most cat-astic day of the week! Here's a Caturday cackler that's the purr-fect treat.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where did cats live in Ancient Greece?
Answer: The Panther-non.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Amber Kipp & Spencer Davis