Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most cat-astic day of the week! Here's a Caturday cackler that's the purr-fect treat.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where did cats live in Ancient Greece?

Answer: The Panther-non.

Today's Joke of the Day is a cat silly.
Today's Joke of the Day is a cat silly.  © Collage: Unsplash/Amber Kipp & Spencer Davis

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 18, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 18, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 17, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 16, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 16, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 13, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 13, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for January 12, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 12, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Amber Kipp & Spencer Davis

More on Joke of the Day: